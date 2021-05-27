Choice Housing excels at award

Pictured from Left to Right - Choice Housing winners: Catriona McCann, Inspirational Young Housing Professional, Siobhan McCrystal, Best Housing Story for 'Step Down Care at the Banks' and Julie Fleming, Excellence in Championing Equality and Diversity

Local Housing Association, Choice Housing’s commitment to innovation and collaboration in the social housing sector has been recognised by the CIH Housing Awards which took place recenly.

The coveted awards celebrate the creativity, passion and innovation of housing organisations and individuals across the sector in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The association, which has 987 properties in the Lisburn & Castlereagh area was shortlisted for seven awards in total, winning three, demonstrating their championing of equality and diversity, support for the health service during heightened service demands due to the pandemic and recognising the best in young talent within the sector.

Michael McDonnell, Choice Group Chief Executive said, “These awards are a testament to the work of colleagues across many areas within the organisation and it is important for them to be recognised. The last twelve months have been very challenging for everyone in society and within the social housing setting we have had to re-evaluate a lot of our support mechanisms to adapt to the new normal.”

Choice Housing’s other award wins came in the Inspirational Young Housing Professional category (Catriona McCann) and Excellence in Championing Equality and Diversity for their Diversity Programme.

Michael McDonnell added,

“I would like to congratulate our colleague Catriona McCann for being recognised as an inspirational young housing professional. Catriona has worked with tenants to deliver real change in their lives whilst engaging with the local community and local partners on a range of important issues.

“Catriona displays the type of commitment and drive that see many of our housing teams recognised for their work.”