Harry Ferguson Committee Charity Tractor Road Run

The Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee Tractor Road Run will set off on, Friday, August 17.

Proceeds from the event, which will leave Ballykeel Baptist Church at 7.30pm sharp, will go to Autism NI Lisburn Support Group.

All types of tractor are welcome to take part in the run which will pass the Harry Ferguson Memorial Garden.

The Garden is celebrating its 10th anniversary and Harry Ferguson’s granddaughter is to attend for the occasion. There will also be a special anniversary award for each driver. The event includes trucks and classic cars which will have an alternative route to the tractors. Last year almost 100 tractors were on the route and the organisers hope to repeat that again this year.

The route chosen has been changed from last year. From the assembly point at Ballykeel, Baptist church tractors will take the Magherconluce Road and pass the Ferguson memorial garden, then turn left into Raffertys Hill Road and then right into Tullynore Road to end, then turning left onto Ballynahinch Road, Hillsborough, arriving in the village and passing through to join the old Dromore Road, and then turning left on to Dromara Road to return at Ballykeel church car park. PSNI and marshals will be in place to assist traffic. On their return, all exhibitors will receive barbecue food and a soft drink and while there is no charge to attend, the organisers hope people will support the charity chosen. More information can be found on the website: harryfergusonmemorial.com