Garden is a treat for the senses

Residents at Laurelhill House in Lisburn are set to reap the benefits from a new sensory garden, thanks to a Belfast based youth initiative.

Young people have been involved in different phases of the cross-community ‘Catalyst’ project with Springboard Opportunities, which aims to enhance employability, boost confidence and encourage participants to give back to local communities.

Laurelhill’s garden has been specifically designed to help evoke happy memories, stimulate new experiences and enhance the overall quality of life for residents, staff and family members. It features a number of sensory based objects such as solar lights, water fountains, wind chimes and colourful flowers. These elements work together to improve physical health, increase Vitamin D cell production and the use of vibrant colours, smells and sounds help promote calmness, reduce anxiety and blood pressure.

ue Curry from Laurelhill House added: “It has been a pleasure to work with young people involved with Catalyst because they have been so passionate about creating this new space.

“Everybody’s dementia journey is different, but we know that all of our residents will be able to enjoy the garden. We all benefit psychologically and physically from being outdoors but for people with dementia, this is particularly important.”