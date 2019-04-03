Funding has a positive impact

Housing Executive funding has been awarded to help reduce anti-social activity in the Ballymacash area of Lisburn and it has already had a positive impact on the local community.

A total of £1,600 was allocated to help the Ballymacash Regeneration Network to reach out to local young people at risk of becoming involved in negative behaviour in the area.

Community Development Worker Valerie Douglas said; “We’ve had issues with young people congregating in certain places, which has meant other residents have felt isolated or intimidated.

“We wanted to engage local young people to tackle anti-social behaviour and fear of crime and build community confidence to ensure local solutions to help us all work better together.

“Thanks to Community Safety funding from the Housing Executive, our centre now has equipment such as a pool table, a games table, bean bags and board games so we can attract young people inside and away from the streets.

“We’re also working with the PSNI, The Resurgam Trust, Lisburn Safe and other voluntary projects to begin to examine other programmes and hopefully future educational, training and development projects.”

A recent event brought the young people of the area together with local Police officers in a get-to-know-you session.