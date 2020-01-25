Four weekend breaks for under £100 this spring

A weekend break for a family of four doesn’t need to break the bank. We’ve gathered together some of the best low cost options available to budget-savvy travellers across Ulster. From mountain lodges to lakeside chalets, there’s something for everyone in our diverse list of cheap and cheerful family friendly stays.

Glamping in the Mourne Mountains

Errigal mountain in Co. Donegal.

Long gone are the days of having to erect a complicated tent with flimsy poles, battling the elements, whilst everyone else sits in the car until their temporary home is ready for the night. Thanks to the invention of ‘glamping’ a family of four can enjoy two nights amidst the spectacular views of the Mourne Mountains for only £88. Carrick-Little Glamping offers kitchen facilities and bathrooms on site, all you need to make the most of this incredible location is a fridge full of food to keep you going after long walks exploring the mountains.

Cosy up in a restored cottage near the North Coast

Air bnb has revolutionised the way we book holidays. No longer relying on hotels and third party travel agents, travellers can look at Airbnb, which means locals can rent out their homes at budget conscious prices. Two nights in the 3 bedroomed Pyper Row Cottage, Ballymoney, just a stone’s throw away from the iconic North Coast will cost £100 and can sleep up to 7 (for an extra cost). The house comes with a luxurious roll-top bath and and en-suite master bedroom, meaning everyone can take some time out to relax during their holidays.

Lakeside living in Co Fermanagh

Donegal Mountain Lodge

Glamping steps up a notch in Drumhoney Holiday Park, where every camping pod comes with a sink, fridge, microwave, TV and electric heater. Your stay in the pods will include access to an on-site swing park, lakeside walks, a games room, arcade, farm animals and basketball court to keep the kids busy and a covered porch to relax on in the evenings. Drumhoney’s self-catered pod accommodation costs only £100 for a two night stay so early booking is advised to snap up this jam packed stay.

Surround yourself with nature in Donegal

Another great Airbnb offering, Donegal Mountain Lodge is situated only a 10 minute drive from some of Ireland’s best beaches and boasts views of Mount Errigal, a hiking favourite, from the cottage. This two bedroomed self-catered accommodation will cost £98 for a two night trip and with all the free outdoor activities available on site, Donegal Mountain Lodge will surely be a popular option for adventure lovers, young and old, as well as those looking for a slower pace of life.

