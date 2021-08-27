Popular Moira Speciality Food Fair is back, here is everything you need to know

Pictured at the launch of the food fair are: (l-r) Jonny Cuddy, Ispini Deli; Sharon McMaster, Kinder Garden Cooks; Carlos Capparelli, Capparelli Cooks and Alderman Amanda Grehan, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's Development Committee Chair.

Moira Speciality Food Fair will take place in the picturesque Moira Demesne on Saturday 18 September. From 10am to 6pm, the event will shine a well-deserved light on all things local, including produce, traders, chefs, live music and more.

This year’s Moira Speciality Food Fair will reflect the rich diversity of local food producers who have emerged over the last couple of years to cater for the growing demand for organic foods, eating for wellbeing, sustainability and fermentation. All the characteristic features are retained for this year’s event, such as the Foodhall, Kitchen Sessions, Expert Tent and Street Food Village, with craft drinks showcased in the ever-popular Café Bar Tent.

Commenting on the upcoming Moira Speciality Food Fair, Alderman Amanda Grehan, LCCC Development Committee Chair, said: “There has been a flurry of imaginative and innovative new business activity within the council area during the last 12 months. I am delighted to see the fair return to Moira. An abundance of new and established traders, producers and chefs are involved this year. We really could not be more excited to welcome ‘foodies’ and families back to Moira Demesne for one of our favourite events in the council’s calendar. Follow us on our social media channels to learn more about our future exciting possibilities.”

Visitors to the Speciality Food Fair can expect to be welcomed by a host of producers from the council area and further afield. Producers and chefs from varying artisan backgrounds exhibit in the Foodhall. This year it includes new additions Ispini Charcuterie & Deli, Moon Gelato, and Spontaneous Deuce. The more familiar names of Ballylisk of Armagh, Ke Nako Biltong, Indie Fude, Castlescreen Farm and Deli Muru, among others will join this fantastic line up.

Outdoor living will be reflected in the live ‘Kitchen Sessions’ this time with ‘mastering outdoor cooking’ being the dominant theme. If you are a fan of cooking with fire and smoke, these are not to be missed.

The impending Speciality Food Fair has something for all ages to enjoy. Interactive family friendly activities will include ‘Find the Flower’ hunts with Kinder Garden Cooks and forestry skills with Forestry School NI. Planned educational activities will be a fun means of learning a few interesting and valuable life skills about sustainable living and biodiversity. Master Beekeeper Bob Foy of Killinchy Beekeeping club, will also have his observational beehive in the ‘Experts Zone’, so be sure to ‘buzz on over’.

Entry is free. There will be parking onsite with provision for accessible parking. Moira Speciality Food Fair will be managed with COVID-19 safety mitigations in place.