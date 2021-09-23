Parson’s Nose is named as one of  the best gastropubs in the UK

The County Down favourite overlooking Hillsborough Castle Lake was the only Northern Ireland gastropub to the make the prestigious list, coming in at lucky number 13.

Focusing on the use of renowned local produce, The Parson’s Nose was notable in the list for its stand-out menu and tremendous take on gastro-pub classics.

Compiled by the global travel site Big 7 Travel, the Top 50 was determined by online user reviews, a combined score of reader’s suggestions and the editorial team.

Describing the pub, Big 7 Travel said: “The Parson’s Nose is an award-winning gastropub set in an elegant Georgian townhouse in Hillsborough village. The menu is teeming with dry– aged steaks, succulent seafood and proper pub grub classics.

“Chefs make great use of the wonderful Northern Irish produce, with hot smoked salmon to start and a fantastic salt-aged sirloin with Bushmills pepper sauce for main.”

The Parson’s Nose has its own distinctive character, combining both a relaxed snug pub atmosphere alongside a bright interior extension and a beautiful, heated patio with a retractable roof and stunning views of the lake and Hillsborough surroundings.

Commenting on the accolade, owner Ronan Sweeney said: “We are really thrilled that The Parson’s Nose has been recognised in this fantastic list of gastropubs across the UK.

“We are lucky to be surrounded by fantastic local produce and we are always excited about serving this up to our customers, whether it’s traditional pub-grub classics, authentic wood fired sourdough pizzas or the popular gastropub at home menu we have developed over lockdown.

“We are thankful that our menu continues to please across the generations and we are always grateful to those who visit us.

“Our heated, covered outdoor space in the heart of Hillsborough has proved particularly popular over the summer months and we hope will still be valued by our guests into the crisper autumn evenings.

“We would like to thank our talented and motivated at team at The Parson’s Nose for all their hard work and continued contribution.”