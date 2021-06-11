Lisburn’s ‘Best Home Cook’ Suzie Lee shares one of her tasty recipes

Suzie Lee cooks up a storm in her new show

The key to this tasty dish is the sauce.

Swap in different vegetables depending on what you have in the house.

Vegetables

½ cauliflower head – cut up into florets

1 large carrot peeled and sliced into thin rounds

1 large onion peeled and diced

½ head of broccoli florets

Water

Vegetable oil

Sauce

1 heaped tsp of minced ginger

2 large garlic cloves minced

2 tbsp of oyster sauce

1 tbsp of light soy sauce

Salt and pepper

Sesame oil

2 tbsp of cornflour and cold water (enough to make a paste)

Spring onion for garnishing

Steamed basmati rice or noodles to serve

Method:

1. In a pot bring water to the boil, add the pinch of salt and a drizzle of oil to blanch the broccoli and cauliflower florets.

This is to come back to the boil for a couple of minutes.

Then lift out and strain. DO NOT throw away the vegetable blanching water

2. In a wok or large frying pan add a little bit of veg oil, add in the onions and carrots, then add 1 tbsp of water as this helps to soften the onions.

Then add in the ginger and garlic and fry for a further couple of minutes until aromatic.

3. Add in the oyster sauce and soy sauce, and cooking for a couple of minutes, add in about half of the broccoli cooking water and let this bubble away and then add in the sesame oil.

Taste, add salt and pepper to taste.

Then add in the cornflour paste when the sauce is bubbling away and you will see it thicken.

If you want it to have more sauce, add more broccoli water and more cornflour paste to thicken.

4. Then add in the cauliflower, carrots and broccoli, quickly toss everything together so everything is coated in the sauce, cook for another couple of minutes and then serve with the rice or noodles!