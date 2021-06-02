Lisburn dessert shop director speaks of delight at making finals of prestigious British Takeaway Awards

Delicious crepes from Bonka's Desserts

The shortlist for the annual British Takeaway Awards has been announced after thousands have cast their vote.

The restaurants, which are all selected and voted for by local residents, are each in with the chance to not only win the best takeaway in their region but also the coveted ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ award and a cash prize of £5,000.

Within Northern Ireland, popular Bonka's Desserts - aptly named thanks to its array of mouth-watering sweet options - won a well-deserved spot on the list of finalists, which also included: Brown's Fish & Chips , Belfast; Feeley's Fish & Chip Shop , Belfast; Mannys , Glengormley; and Pizza Guyz , Belfast.

Queues outside popular Bonka's Desserts!

Bonka's and Mannys, Glengormley were one of just two eateries outside of Belfast who made the Northern Ireland shortlist.

Visitors to Bonka's, which is situated on Bridge Street, can choose from a selection of crepes, waffles, shakes, cookie dough, ice cream, donuts and more.

Tim Lyness, Director at Bonka's Desserts, spoke of the team's excitement at the fantastic achievement:

''We’re delighted to have made the British Takeaway Award finals this year.

Bonka's specialises in delicious desserts, including donuts such as the ones pictured here! (Image credit: Bonka's Desserts)

''The speed at which our brand and customer base has grown in these past 12 months has been incredible.

''We would like to thank each and every one of our loyal customers for putting us forward for this award, and we look forward to the awards ceremony in September where the winner will be announced.

''We shall keep you all posted!''

Other awards set to be announced during the September awards ceremony, as judged by the panel, include ‘Best Takeaway Chef in Britain’, the ‘New to Delivery’ award and the newly added ‘Good Deed Hero’ award - which will honour a restaurant that has gone above and beyond serving their community during the pandemic.

Bonka's Desserts have been shortlisted for the prestigious British Takeaway Awards

Andrew Kenny, Managing Director of Just Eat said: ''We’re thrilled to be back with the British Takeaway Awards for the sixth year running.

''Each year we’re amazed by the standard of entries and this year is no different, with a huge range of restaurants up for the awards, from family run takeaways to small chains.

''Celebrating the fantastic local takeaways across the UK is particularly important this year after many turned to their local restaurants for a lift throughout the lockdowns.