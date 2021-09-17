Balmoral Show to serve up delicious food and drink adventure

There will be lots of tasty treats at the Balmoral Show. P ic by Photogrtapher: Donal Moloney

After a year on hiatus due to Covid, the colourful and ever-popular NI Food and Drink Pavilion has returned to showcase outstanding tastes and rich flavours, allowing visitors to sample delights from award-winning producers.

A host of excellent local companies including Milgro, Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Erin Grove, Ballylisk of Armagh, Kennedy Bacon, Natural Umber, Ke Nako Biltong and Irish Black Butter will be sampling and selling their products in the Pavilion, which is organised by Food NI, and supported the NI Regional Food Programme.

And an exciting new addition to the venue this year is the NI Food and Drink Experience Kitchen, supported by Tourism NI. Located right in the heart of the Pavilion, this will shine a spotlight on dozens of talented producers and foodie experiences from across Northern Ireland.

Bronagh Duffin from Bakehouse NI will be at the Balmoral Show this year. P ic by Photogrtapher: Donal Moloney

The experience will have something to whet everyone’s appetite, combining chef demos and workshops with some of the finest food and drink providers. The schedule includes local foodie heroes, Tracey Jeffery from Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen, Geri Martin from The Chocolate Manor and Bronagh Duffin from Bakehouse NI.

The Food and Drink Experience Kitchen is hosted by Irish Guild of Fine Foods writer Barbara Collins, and celebrity chef Paula McIntyre. It will feature chefs from some of the finest local restaurants including Balmoral regular Roy Abraham from the Smugglers Table, Johnny Clarke from the Holestone and Ken Sharp from the Salty Dog.

Visit www.nigoodfood.com to download the timetable in the run up to the show.

Naomi Waite, Director of Marketing at Tourism NI said: “We are delighted to support the Food & Drink Experience Kitchen at Balmoral Show this year, which provides an excellent opportunity to support our local businesses and to sample the very best from our food and drink providers.

“Once visitors experience the breadth and quality of products, I have no doubt that many will be keen to explore more of what these providers have to offer. Perhaps they will visit these companies on a day trip or make it part of a short staycation; whatever the case, it will provide a much-needed boost for both the tourism and agri-food industries.”

Tourism NI will also be showing its support by taking an exhibition stand at the show with our ‘Good to Go’ Embrace a Giant Spirit partners. Come visit us in the Eikon Shopping Village for information on exciting autumn deals, giant daily competitions and advice on all our major attractions throughout Northern Ireland.

The Balmoral Show will take place from at Balmoral Park, Lisburn. Tickets are available to purchase online.