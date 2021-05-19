A tasty pasta recipe from Little Wing Lisburn’s Executive Chef

Executive Chef Mark Reilly

INGREDIENTS

(MAKES ONE PORTION)

250g Fusilli Pasta

Pesto Chicken Fusilli Pasta

75g Chicken (half a breast)

70g Basil Pesto (see recipe)

10g Toasted Pine Nuts (place in hot oven and toast for 5 minutes)

50g Red Pepper (approx. half a pepper)

10g Parmesan

15g Fresh Rocket

FOR THE BASIL PESTO

80g Fresh Basil

40g Toasted Pine Nuts

2 Garlic Cloves

40g Parmesan

50ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Place all the above ingredients in a food processor and blitz until a smooth thick paste has formed.

METHOD

Step 1: Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil.

Step 2: Add 250g of fusilli pasta to the boiling salted water and cook as per instructions – usually around 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 3: While the pasta is cooking, prepare your pesto sauce. Slice or dice the chicken up finely. In a pan heat some vegetable oil up and add the prepared chicken. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 4: Slice up half a red pepper and add it to the chicken in the pan. Cook for a further 2 minutes.

Step 5: Add 2 heaped tablespoons of basil pesto to the chicken and peppers and remove from the heat. Mix thoroughly. If the sauce is too thick, take some of the pasta cooking water and stir it in to create a sauce consistency.

Step 6: By now your fusilli should be cooked, so drain in a colander in your sink.

Step 7: Toss the cooked fusilli through your chicken, red peppers and pesto sauce.

Step 8: To serve, sprinkle with fresh rocket, toasted pine nuts and shave over lots of parmesan cheese.

Serving suggestion- Serve with some toasted ciabatta bread, smothered in garlic butter.

About Little Wing Pizzeria:

Little Wing Pizzeria brings authentic and delicious Naples-style pizzas to Northern Ireland. Operating in nine locations throughout Northern Ireland, Little Wing Lisburn opened its doors at Lisburn Square in 2017. Every pizza is made with the freshest ingredients, before being popped into a traditional Wood Stone oven to bring those authentic Italian flavours to life.

Little Wing Pizzeria Lisburn is currently operating on a takeaway only basis. Home Delivery is available via Just Eat app. DIY Pizza kits (including pre-prepared dough and sauce) are available to purchase during the below opening hours:

Wednesday to Friday: 4pm - 10pm

Saturday: 12pm - 10pm

Sunday: 4pm - 10pm

Address:

10 Lisburn Square

Lisburn

BT28 1TS

Telephone: 028 9260 2222

Website: www.littlewingpizzeria.com