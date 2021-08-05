Pop up vaccination clinic to take place next weekend at the Ulster Hospital, Maternity Unit

A pop up vaccination clinic will take place next weekend at the Ulster Hospital, Maternity Unit

The South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust will be running a pop up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in the Maternity Outpatients Department, Ulster Hospital on Saturday 14 August 2021 from 9.30am – 3.30pm.

The pop up clinic will return eight weeks later for second doses of the vaccine.

The clinic has been set up to administer the Pfizer vaccine to women who are currently receiving antenatal or postnatal care, birthing partners and friends and family of these women who are over 16 are also welcome to attend. Booking an appointment is not required.

Those attending for vaccination must bring photographic ID or proof of address and where possible a Health & Care number.