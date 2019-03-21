Council opens books of condolence

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has opened Books of Condolence for those who lost their lives recently in both Cookstown and New Zealand.

Fifty people were killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday March 15. Two days later, three teenagers tragically died following reports of a crush outside a St Patrick’s Day disco at a hotel in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Uel Mackin, was the first person to sign the Books of Condolence at Lagan Valley Island. He said: “On behalf of the Council, I offer my deepest sympathies to the families who have been left grieving, both home and abroad, and express my profound sorrow for those who lost their lives in both of these terrible incidents.

“We also send our thoughts and prayers to those who are injured and pray for their recovery.”

The Council’s Chief Executive, David Burns, also signed the Books of Condolence, along with cross-party representatives of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council. David said: “I wish to express this Council’s heartfelt sympathies at this terrible time to everyone who has been affected by these tragedies.”

Books of Condolence will be available at Lagan Valley Island, the Irish Linen Centre and Lagan Valley LeisurePlex during normal opening hours.