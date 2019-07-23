Atlas reveals plans for a community garden

Atlas Women’s Centre is set to develop a new community garden at their Bachelor’s Walk base thanks to a £10,000 grant from the Whitemountain (formerly Alpha) Programme.

The funding will allow the group to transform a derelict piece of wasteground into a communal seating and gardening area.

The aim is to create a relaxing space, with a focus on using gardening and growing vegetables and herbs to promote health and wellbeing.

Gay Sherry-Bingham, manager at Atlas Women’s Centre, said: “We’re so excited to be able to create this garden. It’ll be great to have a beautiful outdoor space for our centre users, and we can’t wait to be able to start using the produce in our community café.”

Niamh-Anne McNally from Whitemountain added: “We’re delighted to announce six new small grants awards under this round of the programme, and are really looking forward to seeing the new garden in place at Atlas Women’s Centre.”

The Whitemountain Programme, managed by Groundwork NI, has supported 189 community and biodiversity projects since it was launched in 2008. Since then it has distributed over £6 million through the Landfill Communities Fund to projects dedicated to bringing positive change to communities within a 15-mile radius of the landfill site at Mullaghglass.

Richard Rogersm, who oversees the programme for Groundwork NI, added: “Atlas Women’s Centre provide a vital range of social, health, wellbeing and employability services for the community in Lisburn and we’re very pleased to have been able to help them develop this garden. It will attract new people into the centre, as well as being a great new facility for existing users.”