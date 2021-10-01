Take a walk down memory lane

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected]
Mr John McDowell, principal of Lisburn Technical College, presented a cheque for £730 to Sister Anne Tinsley of the Royal VIctoria Hospital Cardiac Unit in 1980. Also included are Mr W Cowan, vice principal, and Mr RH Davidson, senior lecturer
Visitors enjoying a barbecue in Annahilt in 1980
Tony McCaugherty was crowned the Lisburn Darts League champion in 1980
Lord Brookborough and Rev Robert Bradford with Jim Dillon, Chairman of South Iveagh Official Unionist Party and branch secretary Mrs Annahill with coffee morning hosts Mr and Mrs Alan McKelvey. The coffee morning and bring and buy sale in 1980 raised funds for the political party