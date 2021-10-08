Take a trip down memory lane

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected]
Tom McIlwaine and Robin Allingham with the Broomhedge Service Station TR 7 v8 at the Donegal Rally in 1980
Miss Angela Totten makes the draw for a Fiat 126 De Ville at the MS barbecue in 1980. Also included are Mavis Fallon, Ken Fallon and Mervyn Dowling
Dr McBride, Chairman of the Dromara branch of Cancer Research handed over a cheque for£2,200 to Major David Twigg. Also included are Samuel Skelly and Esther Ervin
Mr E Scott from Glenavy received the keys for a new car which he won in a charity draw in 1980. Also included are Anne Kane, David McMullan, Mervyn Dowling and Fergie Dornan