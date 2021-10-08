Take a trip down memory lane

Some of the children taking part in sports day in Dromore in 1980
By Julie-Ann Spence
Friday, 8th October 2021, 12:33 pm

1.

Tom McIlwaine and Robin Allingham with the Broomhedge Service Station TR 7 v8 at the Donegal Rally in 1980

2.

Miss Angela Totten makes the draw for a Fiat 126 De Ville at the MS barbecue in 1980. Also included are Mavis Fallon, Ken Fallon and Mervyn Dowling

3.

Dr McBride, Chairman of the Dromara branch of Cancer Research handed over a cheque for£2,200 to Major David Twigg. Also included are Samuel Skelly and Esther Ervin

4.

Mr E Scott from Glenavy received the keys for a new car which he won in a charity draw in 1980. Also included are Anne Kane, David McMullan, Mervyn Dowling and Fergie Dornan

