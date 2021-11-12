The candidates section of Sloan Street GB with Corinna Wekes, Alison Price, and Alison Corthers at the display in 1993
IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane

Take a look back at the years gone by with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Friday, 12th November 2021, 12:32 pm

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected]

1.

Player of teh Year Neill Williamson, Lee Faulkener and Bob Jameson at the Laurelhill Soccer Awards in 1993 with Linfield star Glen Hunter

2.

Alderman Ivan Davis at the Mayor's Parade in 1993 with Maoyress Betty Davis and Gavin Hanna

3.

Blair Morton, Alan Leathem, MIchael Leathem and Douglas Morton make up a fourball at Lisburn Golf Club in 1993

4.

The Ballinderry goalscorers, Skipper Roy Press with the match ball and Ricky Ferguson holding the Leader Shield in 1993

