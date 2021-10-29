IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected]
Michael Williamson from Drumlough Pipe Band with sons David and Kyle at the Mayor's Parade in 1991
Locals at the Taekwondo grading in 1991. Pictured are Paul Pedlow, Brian Kerr, Master Shin, Glen Culbert, and Martin Callihan
At the opening of the Anthony Nolan Bone Marrow Appeal in Hillsborough in 1991 are Sister Helen Gibson from the Lagan Valley Hospital, former transplant patient Eddie Nicell and Gerry Anderson
Lisa Harris, Judy Robinson and Camille Gage at the 45th GB display in Dunmurry in 1991