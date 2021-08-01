Traditional guard of Hillsborough Fort reappointed after over 100 years

The move comes ahead of the village being retitled ‘Royal Hillsborough’ later this year in recognition of its long standing connections to the monarchy.

Elected representatives attended the ceremony on Saturday at which bugler Andrew Carlisle, who wore a scarlet tunic, once again sounded the call to be answered by the six warders of the Hillsborough Fort Guard.

Nicholas Hill, 9th Marquess of Downshire, presented the six new warders of Hillsborough Fort with their official warrants of appointment.

The six warders are appointed to be the Hillsborough Fort Guard. Photo: STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who attended the event, said it will “safeguard this unique tradition for hopefully many years to come”.

The guard dates back to 1660 when King Charles II granted a royal charter to the fort. Saturday marked the first time in over a century that an official event to establish the warders has taken place.

As a result, the village will now once again see Fort Warders in their navy tunics, white breeches and black bi-corn hats around the village.

Nicholas Hill, the 9th Marquess of Downshire, appointed the six wardens. Photo: STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

