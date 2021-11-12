IN PICTURES: Explore a century of life in Lisburn

From the official opening of the Northern Ireland Parliament, through the impact of two world wars, examining the industrial, retail and leisure life of the city, right up to current Covid pandemic and even featuring Lisburn boxer Kurt Walker, who recently fought in the Olympic Games, the museum has chosen 100 photos to represent 100 years.

The exhibition is generously supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Shared History, an initiative setup to mark the Centenary of the establishment of Northern Ireland in 1921.

The museum is also keen to hear from local people, urging them to share their thoughts on what may have been left out of the story of Lisburn and what should be captured for visitors 100 years from now.

Share a thought or photograph with the museum by emailing [email protected], or tag the museum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Google. For full details on how to submit you thought or photograph, visit www.lisburnmuseum.com/100-photos

1. Aerial view of Lisburn, c.1926 Photo Sales

2. Locals outside Lisburn Orange Hall, Railway Street, on the day of the official opening of the Northern Ireland Parliament, 22 June 1921 Photo Sales

3. To counter the threat of gas attacks during WWII, a local decontamination unit of the A.R.P., or Air-Raid Precautions, was established. Here they are photographed on Wallace Avenue, c.1940 Photo Sales

4. King George VI in Lisburn. As part of his coronation tour, the King inspected members of the British Legion in Market Square, 1937 Photo Sales