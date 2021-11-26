Top award for Trust consultant
Dr Tony Tham Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist in the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald has received the President’s Medal from the British Society of Gastroenterology at their recent virtual conference.
The British Society of Gastroenterology is the leading and biggest UK specialist society for the promotion of the treatment of digestive diseases focusing on research, education, quality, and clinical services.
Dr Tham was awarded the medal for his leadership in promoting national innovations in service delivery, quality improvement and guidelines.
Dr Tham said: “I am very honoured to receive this prestigious award. I am grateful to my friends in the Clinical Services and Standards Committee of the British Society of Gastroenterology and to my very supportive colleagues in the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust without whom I would not have been able to perform this role. I am lucky to work in a Trust that encourages personal development and values that contribute to healthcare in the Health & Social Care in Northern Ireland, the NHS and beyond.”
Dr Roly McKane, Associate Clinical Director, Medical Specialities in the South Eastern Trust added “Dr Tham has worked tirelessly to develop gastroenterology services at the South Eastern Trust, introducing new techniques and treatments to improve the quality and outcome of patient care.”