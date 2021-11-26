Top award for Trust consultant

Dr Tham said: “I am very honoured to receive this prestigious award. I am grateful to my friends in the Clinical Services and Standards Committee of the British Society of Gastroenterology and to my very supportive colleagues in the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust without whom I would not have been able to perform this role. I am lucky to work in a Trust that encourages personal development and values that contribute to healthcare in the Health & Social Care in Northern Ireland, the NHS and beyond.”