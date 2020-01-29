Salto Gymnastics Centre raises money for children’s cancer centre

Members of Salto Gymnastics Centre presented a cheque for £1,500 to the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, following a club-wide fundraiser in memory of local boy, Charlie Craig.

The funds were raised through a Christmas appeal for hamper items, which were then beautifully presented by their team and raffled off in aid of the Unit, which is the only place in Northern Ireland where children can receive their treatment for cancer.

Dame Mary Peters, who is the President of Salto Gymnastics Centre, was on hand to help present the funds to the charity, along with Charlie’s mother Cliodhna and sister Nancy Craig.

Speaking at the cheque handover, Amanda McMaster, Chief Executive at Salto Gymnastics Centre said: “We were delighted to be able to present a cheque to the Children’s Cancer Unit and this was only made possible by the generosity and help of our club members and staff. Their contribution towards the Christmas hampers and the raising of significant funds was overwhelming. We chose to donate to the Children’s Cancer Unit because Charlie was a former member of Salto and his sister Nancy still attends our gym.

Anna McDonald from the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity added: “It is a pleasure to visit the Salto Gymnastics Centre, not only to accept this very generous donation, but also to see some of their fantastic facilities and meet Dame Mary Peters. They have a brilliant team here and we know that everyone pitched in and played their part in making such a success of their fundraising efforts.

“We have been overwhelmed with the support of the wider Lisburn community, who have been inspired by the story of young Charlie Craig. Making this donation in his memory makes it that bit extra special, so we want to extend our sincerest thanks on behalf of the Charity and the Craig family.”