New support network for older people

The South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust, Age NI, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council & Belfast HSC Trust have been working in partnership over the past year to create a new network for older peoples’ groups in the South Eastern Trust and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council areas.

The Older People’s Network will aim to identify training needs of groups by holding joint workshops, share information and best practice and improve communication and engagement with older people’s groups.

A steering group of the partner organisations wish to invite representatives from all older peoples’ groups to an event to discuss the next steps on how the network will best serve the interests of older people in your area.

The event will be held on November 19 in Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Carryduff from 10am to 12noon. To register your group/book a place for this event contact Wendy.McDowell2@setrust.hscni.net or 028 9268 0852 (Lisburn and Colin groups).