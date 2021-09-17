Help for hearing aid users

The service will be open from 1.30pm until 3.30pm and the next session being held on Wednesday, September 22.

The service can provide new batteries, cleaning and retubing of earmoulds for NHS hearing aids.

This is a socially distanced drop-off and pick-up service.

Hearing aids must be placed in a labelled envelope with name and contact details.

They will be collected at the entrance and brought inside for maintenance.

Users can wait in their car or return later to collect hearing aids.

Hearing aids can be dropped off by friends or family members.

There will be further sessions held on October 27, November 24 and December 22.

The RNID has been helping people with hearing loss for more than 100 years.

In the early 1900s, Leo Bonn, a successful banker with hearing loss, decided to use his wealth to improve the lives of those who were deaf, or had hearing loss. There were many societies, schools and missions devoted to the education and welfare of deaf people but they didn’t work together. Leo saw the need for a new, national organisation to coordinate activities so more people could be helped.