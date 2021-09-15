Get your furry friend out for a waggy walk for charity

Ollie and son, Jude, enjoying a dog walk at Stormont Estate (Picture: Cancer Focus NI)

The event will feature the central Waggy Woodland Walk with a choice of a short 2km or long 4km walk -suitable for dogs and owners of all ages, shapes and sizes. The family fun day will also include meet and greet with the PSNI police dog unit, doggy stalls, amazing raffle prizes, bouncy castle, refreshments and much more. With top prizes to be won on the day, this is an event not to be missed by any dog lover!

Local Cancer Focus NI supporter Ollie Govett said: “As a huge dog lover I am urging everyone to bring along their pooches and join forces with our local cancer charity Cancer Focus NI for this worthy cause – what a great way to spend the day with the family.

“The Waggy Woodland Walk will hopefully help raise awareness of their incredible services which are available for local cancer patients and their families in Northern Ireland.

“It’s great to see an event like this in the community, bringing everyone together in joint support, so I want to encourage all the local dogs and owners to turn out for this brilliant local charity.”

Emma Keys, Community Fundraising Officer, Cancer Focus NI, said: “Our walk will not only increase awareness of Cancer Focus NI and the services we offer but will also raise vital funds during this difficult time. This event will be a great day out for your whole family and all money raised will go towards helping to support local cancer patients and their families”.