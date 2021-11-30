Get the tinsel out and tiptoe around Hillsborough Forest

The event will begin with a lap of the picturesque lake at Hillsborough Forest Park, where you will be greeted by Father Christmas and some yummy hot chocolate.

Join in with the festive craft, and make some reindeer food for Rudolph and friends, along with other festive treats. There might even be special appearance from Father Christmas himself and a gift for all the boys and girls to take home.

Joanne Smith, Community Fundraising Officer at Cancer Focus NI said: “We are so excited to be able to hold our Tinsel Tiptoe this year in person and where better than the beautiful Hillsborough Forest Park.

“There will be lots of other festive activities happening on the day for this worthy cause – what a great way to spend the day with the family in the run up to Christmas.

“This Tinsel Tiptoe will not only increase awareness of Cancer Focus NI and the services we offer but will also raise vital funds during this difficult time.

“Unfortunately, cancer does not stop during a pandemic and with 36 new diagnoses in Northern Ireland each day, we need your help now more than ever.

“This event will be a great day out for your whole family and all money raised will go towards helping to support local cancer patients and their families across the province.”

The walk will kick off on Sunday December 12 at 11am Hillsborough Forest Park.

To ensure everyone’s safety, Coronavirus regulations will be in place, continuously reviewed and adhered to throughout the event.