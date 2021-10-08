‘Focusing on scale weight is a  sure fire to lead to frustration’

Jamie Wilkinson

This simple question is met with an array of emotions, reactions and it’s incredible to see how something so simple can cause people to become very defensive or even panic about what they weigh.

As dieters we are often disciplined, we weigh in regularly and often reap the rewards in terms of the added accountability that regularly checking our weight brings. The second we abandon our restricted approach is whenever the bathroom scales go back in the cupboard.

Why do we do this? For some reason we feel shame in seeing the numbers on the scale go up. We want to eat all the takeaways, all the sweet stuff without any of the guilt and don’t want to deal with the consequences of the scales telling us “you better be careful you have put on a few pounds”

But why do we do this? This article isn’t about shaming people into weighing in, it’s to look at our own relationships with our weight and our constant obsession of getting to a certain number no matter how much it takes.

No man or woman is created the same.

We are all different heights, different weights with different bone structures, muscle mass and organ sizes.

It’s the reason why two people of identical weight can look completely different. I have seen guys at 16 stone who have a six pack and guys at 15 stone who have drunk far too much (and it shows). That’s not to say there is anything wrong with carrying a few extra pounds, but to highlight that in this case their weight meant nothing when considering their physique.

It can happen with females as well. I know plenty of ladies at our gym who want to be under ten stone, but they have incredible physiques that mean they carry more muscle and likely would have to sacrifice large quantities of this to get to a target weight that simply makes no sense for them.

These ball park figures that people think they must weigh are ruining peoples relationships with their bodies, their diets and their own self confidence.

If you look at yourself now, and think if I just lost one more stone I would be happy, that is a horrible way to look at your life.

Your weight doesn’t define you as a person. It is simply your relationship with gravity.

If you are going to starve yourself for the next four-eight weeks just to drop that stone, being completely miserable while doing so, just to put that weight back on once the landmark is reached, was that magical number on the scales even worth it?

Focusing on scale weight is a sure fire way to lead to frustration, demotivation and can be so damaging enough to put you off your entire fitness journey.

For females out there who don’t understand why their cycles influence water retention, you are leaving yourself open to an even bigger world of disappointment when it comes to weekly weigh days.

Rather than focusing on just losing weight, try and shift the focus on trying to live a more healthy, active lifestyle.

Consume fewer calories, but make sure to include high quality, nutrient dense food that fuels you and helps you feel amazing.

Exercise to challenge your heart and work all the muscles of the body.

Move more and walk in nature, to keep you active and clear your head.

Make sure you get enough sleep and manage your stress to the best of your ability.

If you can focus on improving these four areas rather than just praying for a drop on the scales, I promise you, you will lose more weight , feel more energetic and more motivated than you ever have before.

If you have spent the last seven days eating healthy, nutritious food.

And if you have walked 10k steps every day and been to the gym twice, don’t panic if the scales haven’t changed!

Just be patient; the results will come!

Rome wasn’t built in a day and you will win the game the longer you can stick to a better balanced lifestyle.

You will give yourself a perfect base for a long term sustainable lifestyle that doesn’t need a scale weight to tell you how happy you should be.