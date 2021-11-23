Fibro support group learn about the health benefits of laughter

The guest speakers at this meeting will be the Resurgam Healthy Living Centre.

They will be sharing information about Social Prescribing which is a system whereby healthcare professionals can offer their clients access to a range of services other than (or as well as) medication to help manage their illnesses, for example a referral to a support group.

They will also be introducing the group to Laughter Yoga which can be used to help improve both our physical and mental wellbeing.

The session will end with a relaxing exercise.

The meeting will begin with a cuppa nad a chat at 1pm ad the guest speakers will begin at approximately 1.15pm.

There will be plenty of time for questions afterwards and the meeting will finish at approximately 3pm.

Everyone will be made very welcome.