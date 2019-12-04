Faith groups work together

Churches from across Lisburn recently came together with the aim of improving the mental health of people in the city.

The Developing Capacity for Dialogue for Interfaith Groups project recently hosted the Stronger Together conference, engaging churches and faith groups in discussions from across the Council area, and creating the Faith Forum,

The project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body. It is funded by the Lisburn & Castlereagh Peace Partnership and delivered by Blu Zebra.

Over 48 churches from across the Council area have engaged in the project. The Faith Forum came together recently with key statutory bodies working in mental health for the aptly named ‘Stronger Together’ conference, facilitated by Paul Clark (UTV) exploring new ways of working with a range of partners in a fresh collaborative manner.

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chairman of the Lisburn and Castlereagh PEACE IV Partnership said: “There is a need to address mental health and through partnership working I am sure that local solutions can be identified. I am encouraged by the commitment of faith groups coming together to offer practical care and support to others through their volunteers.”

Blu Zebra Managing Director, Therese Hogg, added: “The strength of volunteers, leadership and the relationships that churches build in their communities can build relationships to improve mental health and wellbeing for everyone in the Council area.”

Following the success of the conference, the Faith Forum is connecting, networking and building relationships to bridge gaps around mental health and wellbeing in the local community