Donate your unwanted gifts

If you received any unwanted Christmas gifts, or if you have clothes, ornaments, books and bric-a-brac, why not have a big clear-out after the festive holiday and donate them all to Cancer Focus Northern Ireland?

Cancer Focus NI has 13 shops across Northern Ireland, including one in Lisburn, and has been providing valuable services for cancer patients and their families for the last 50 years.

Lucinda Watson, manager, Cancer Focus NI Lisburn shop, said: “Instead of leaving your unwanted gifts and bits and pieces gathering dust, the customers in our charity shop would be delighted to give them a new home.

“Our shop is really popular with thrifty shoppers and stylish people who love a vintage look, so we need to continually re-stock our shelves with desirable bargains. We offer a full range of goods at a fraction of their original price but we need continued support from the local community to help meet the high demand. So when you’re clearing out your wardrobe please consider donating to us,” she said.

“If you have never been to one of our charity shops, drop in today and you’ll discover a high street gem. Whether you’re looking for vintage chic, retro trends, smart tailoring or a special gift – they have everything you need for your must-have collection.”

All profits from the shops stay in Northern Ireland and help Cancer Focus NI fund a wide range of care services.