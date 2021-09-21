State of the art vaccine vehicle hits the road

Glen Fawkes (Asst. Operations Manager), Fergal Magee (Transport Driver) & Richard Walker (Service Lead, Transport, Travel & Car Parking)

It has been put to work immediately and will be going out to care homes in the South Eastern Trust area to support the delivery of Covid-19 boosters to both residents and staff.

The vehicle will then visit the Balmoral show for four days from Wednesday September 22 - Saturday September 25.

The bespoke design ensures privacy and dignity for those being vaccinated, while the clinical area ensures vaccine storage and administration standards are met. It has been custom made with two vaccination/consultation booths, a suitable drugs fridge, microwave/kettle facilities, TV screen, awning and a temperature scanner.

After the vaccination programme ends the vehicle will be put to good use in the community, where it may be able to provide services to patients and save visits to hospitals for treatments. Our diabetic and other specialist teams have already expressed an interest in using the vehicle.

Richard Walker, Service Lead (Transport, Travel & Car Parking) said: “I am delighted to take delivery of this state of the art bespoke vehicle, which I know will be a real asset to the Trust and our community teams.