Maternity vaccine pop up clinics

A clinic will be held at the Lagan Valley Hospital canteen for first and second doses on Thursday November 4 from 2.00pm – 6.00pm.

There will also be a clinic at the Ulster Hospital Maternity Outpatients Department on Saturday November 6 from 9.30am – 3.00pm.

These clinics have been set up to administer the Pfizer vaccine to women who are currently receiving antenatal or postnatal care, birthing partners and friends and family of these women who are over 16 are also welcome to attend.

Booking an appointment is not required.

Those attending for vaccination must bring photographic ID or proof of address and where possible a Health & Care number.