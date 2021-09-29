Lagan Valley MLA calls for Covid memorial

Pat Catney MLA

Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney was speaking after meeting bereaved relatives of those who have passed away as a result of the virus.

The number of people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to over 2,550 (as of Tuesday, September 28), according to Department of Health figures.

Families bereaved during the pandemic gathered at parliament buildings on September 27 to remember their loved ones by displaying a collection of painted stones.

Brenda Doherty, whose mother Ruth Burke died in March, was one of those behind ‘Memory Stones of Love’.

Speaking to the BBC , Ruth said: “We’re here to say to our MLAs that we want a permanent memorial. We want somewhere that we can go to remember our loved ones and reflect on the people they were. My mum deserves that, as does everyone else we lost during the pandemic.”

Addressing the Assembly last week, Mr Catney said a permanent memorial should be erected to remember all those we have lost during the pandemic.

The Lisburn-based MLA said it was a “humbling and emotional experience” to meet people who have lost loved ones.

He said: “Relatives shared with me their stories of how they were unable to say a proper goodbye or hold the hand of those who had meant so much to them, it was incredibly moving. Thousands of people across Northern Ireland have lost family and friends as a result of Covid-19, it’s rare to meet someone whose life has not been affected by this awful virus in some way.

“The pandemic meant many were unable to grieve in the proper way or celebrate the lives of those they lost and this has resulted in deep wounds for many people.