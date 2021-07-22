Can you sunburn your eyes?

Natalie Latham, dispensing optician and director at Specsavers, Bow Street in Lisburn, said: “Sunburned eyes, which can also be known as photokeratitis or snow blindness, happen when you are overexposed to harmful UV rays without the correct eye protection. This can occur when sunlight reflects off concrete, sand, water and snow. The overexposure to your eye damages the cornea’s outer layer, temporarily causing it to become inflamed and sore. As well as potentially damaging your vision, sunburn also increases your risk of skin cancer. In particular, basal cell carcinoma, which commonly develops on areas most exposed to the sun, such as your face – including your eyelids and the skin around the eye. When your eyes are sunburned it can feel quite painful. Your eyes will go red or appear bloodshot and may also water. While they will feel very itchy it is important not to rub or scratch them as this could worsen the problem. Other symptoms also include blurred vision, sensitivity to light and the feeling of grit or sand in your eyes. Depending on the extent of the damage and sunburn, symptoms should ease within 24 to 48 hours. Moisturising eyedrops can also help with the healing process.”