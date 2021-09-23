Breast Cancer survivor urges people to support charity campaign

Pictured at the launch of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) are Action Cancer Ambassadors. These women had their breast cancer detected on board the Big Bus or at Action Cancer House. Front and centre: Deborah Hyndman (North Belfast) Second row: Andrea Quinn (Banbridge), Margaret McKenna (Glengormley), Bridie Treanor pictured in centre (Rosslea), Ursula McFarland (Ederney), Nicola Bell (Bangor) Back row: Mary Toland (Holywood), Martine Gilmour (Muckamore), Margaret Snodden (Lisburn), Elaine Loughlin (Poyntzpass), Adele Kennedy (Coleraine)

Margaret, who had breast cancer detected by the charity, joined other ambassadors for the charity and partners at Malone House recently for a special celebration event.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer type among females in Northern Ireland accounting for 30% of all cancer diagnoses among women.

The latest statistics state that 1,479 are diagnosed with breast cancer and 310 die from the disease every year.

Breast screening is for well women who have no signs or symptoms and is the most effective tool for picking up cancers at an early and treatable stage.

Action Cancer encourages women aged 50-70 to attend for routine screening when called by the NHS. Action Cancer offers a unique screening programme for women aged 40-49 and 70+ who reside in Northern Ireland.

This free service is not available anywhere else in the UK or Ireland.

Screening takes place at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board the charity’s new Big Bus (supported by SuperValu and Centra) which was recently officially launched by Gloria Hunniford OBE at Hillsborough Castle.

Joanna Currie, Consultant Radiographer at Action Cancer, said: “Our state-of-the-art 3D screening technology Digital Breast Tomosynthesis can locate cancers which are the size of a grain of rice.”

Visit www.actioncancer.org for Big Bus locations and appointments. Book online at www.actioncancer.org/appointments or by calling 028 9080 3344.