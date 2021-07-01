Wallace pupils take  their seat #AtTheTable

Students took part in three lessons which introduced them to the purpose and history of the G7, inducted them into the role of world leaders, Ministers and Sherpas in the process, and concluded with a real-world negotiation simulation

At the end of the programme, the students agreed three actions they would take to protect and conserve the world’s oceans.

The Mock G7 programme has been commissioned by the Future Leaders Network, the organising host of this year’s Youth 7 (Y7), which is the official youth engagement group for the G7 process.

With funding from the U.K. Cabinet Office, and delivered by the educational charity Young Citizens, the Mock G7 programme aims to increase awareness amongst young people about what the G7 is, why it matters to them, and how they can take their seat at the table with world leaders by participating in the Y7 in future.

It has been designed specifically in recognition of the U.K.’s Presidency of the G7 in 2021.

Commenting, Sophie Daud, Chief Executive Officer at the Future Leaders Network, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the schools, students and teachers who have participated in the national roll out. The Mock G7 programme is an incredible opportunity to showcase just how important the G7 is, and why it is relevant to citizens of all ages.

“Through the programme, we hope to empower the next generation of leaders so that the voice of future generations are heard at all levels of decision making.”

Future Leaders Network is a not-for-profit organisation aimed at discovering and developing the next generation of social, economic and political leaders in the United Kingdom.