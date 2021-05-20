SERC welcomes 10X Economy

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has welcomed Economy Minister Diane Dodds' 10X Economy vision for a decade of innovation. In step with these ambitions plans, SERC, in partnership with the polymer industry, has recently announced the launch of a new Polymer Processing Apprenticeship to support one of the most important advanced manufacturing sectors in the Northern Ireland economy. (L - R) Noel Gourley, Brett Martin; Steven Boal, Plastics 2000; Ken McKinstry and Andrea Foster, SERC; Gerald McNally, Northern Ireland Polymer Association with (front right) Sophia Robinson, Denroy.

South Eastern Regional College has welcomed the launch of the Economy Minister’s ambitious economic vision for Northern Ireland.

Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support said: “The ‘10X Economy’ identifies 10 guiding principles which underpin the vision.

“They include supporting a greener economy, inspiring the future generation to thrive, delivering improved outcomes for all and increasing innovation.

“This is at the very core of further education and what we do at SERC.

“Over the past year, the College has been proactive in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering training and support to businesses and students, demonstrating the resilience and creativity needed to safeguard the future of our economy.

“Student achievement has been kept on track and learners are prepared for their next steps into higher education or employment.

“We have been dynamic in our response to those who have been so badly affected by the pandemic, providing upskilling and retraining opportunities.”

She added, “With support from the Department for the Economy, we rolled out training to 550 people who were furloughed or made redundant providing programmes on international trade documentation, social media and digital marketing, hospitality and tourism and plans are in place for new programmes in ethical hacking and cyber security.

“In addition, we worked to ensure apprenticeships are protected through the Apprenticeship Recovery Package and the Challenge Fund which includes working with specialist industries to develop exciting new apprenticeships for the automated door and polymer processing industries.”

Heather concluded, “SERC is committed to being part of the transformation which will set Northern Ireland as the global leader for a future generation of skilled, innovative and entrepreneurial professionals.”