SERC helps people to get connected during lockdown

(L-R): Blaine Vernon (Lambeg), Andrew Megahey (Dunmurry), Paula Kirkwood, SERC Lecturer in Computing

The devices will be distributed to people in the local community who require internet connection during periods of lockdown.

‘Connecting You’ has been designed by LCCC and funded by the Department for Communities as part of its COVID-19 support programme.

Paula Kirkwood, SERC Lecturer in Computing, commented: “Our Further Education students and members of our student companies have been involved in the configuration and preparation of the devices so they are immediately ready for use to meet the anticipated needs of recipients.

“Our student companies, FixIT and eSerc, will also offer ongoing support, if required, following distribution by LCCC.”