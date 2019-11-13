Scholarship for Dunmurry student

Nadine Savage from Dunmurry is one of three students from the South Eastern Regional College that has been awarded a scholarship from Uversity.

Nadine, together with Nadine Kittle and Vanessa Milliken, previously studied the Access to University course at SERC.

Uversity’s Scholarships are intended to unlock adult learners’ potential. By providing multi-annual financial support, Uversity’s Scholarships aim to remove the financial barriers to pursue a bachelor’s degree for the first time.

Scholarships enable individuals 23 years or older to complete a bachelor’s degree in participating institutions.

Nadine is studying Adult Nursing to give back to the community and make a difference in people’s lives.

Elaine Bradley from SERC said: “I am ecstatic that their hard work and determination made them recipients of the Uversity Scholarship, I wish them all the best on their courses. I am sure they will achieve great things.”