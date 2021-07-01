READER APPEAL: Share your last day of school photos

Evie Graham (7) and Freddie Graham (5) Largymore P.S. Last day of P3 and P1 respectively

Across the city kids have dumped their school bags and shaken off their uniform for the next two months,

And parents have marked the occasion by getting snapshots of their little ones on their last days of school.

Whether it was the last day of nursery, primary, or even secondary school. Or even just celebrating the end of the school year and the start of the summer, we want to see your photos.

Email your photos of your kids on the last day of school to [email protected] Make sure you include their names and which school they go to.