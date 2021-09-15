Public Services students from SERC make a marathon effort

Team SERC Public Services students who will be taking part in the Deep River Rock Belfast City Marathon to raise funds for Fight ED. (L - R) Patrick Morgan, Rachael Martin, Elle Mairs, Dawson Whan with Lecturer, Irwin Pryce and Max Bradley Eli McCullough and Dylan Greer

Seven BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Public Services (now Uniformed Protective Services) students will participate in the relay with five runners and two substitutes.

The team will be raising awareness and funds for Fight ED - a local voluntary organisation who provide support and advice to families who have a loved one suffering from eating disorders. The students chose the charity in support for one of the public services teaching team who recently lost their daughter to this this illness following a long battle.

Fellow classmates will be volunteering on the day with Cancer Focus NI, to provide advice, guidance, direction and support to members of the public.

Public Services Lecturer Irwin Pryce said, “By participating in the marathon, as a runner or volunteer, the students are demonstrating skills required for the service and meeting assessed criteria for units in Leadership and Teamwork and Volunteering. In addition, the students are completing Millennium Volunteers and Duke of Edinburgh Awards, working alongside several voluntary organisations to boost fundraising activity.”

He added, “Physical fitness is required for all public services and the team have all been training hard throughout the summer in preparation for the marathon, even completing a 1000mile Strava challenge for RNLI last year. This preparation which will put them in good stead for the marathon and their future careers.”