Pond Park pupil’s photo features in wildlife calendar

During lockdown Pond Park Primary Eco Council ran a wildlife and nature photography competition to inspire children to look out for local wildlife.

Jacob Dumigan’s photograph was chosen back in June as the winning image from over 180 amazing photographs entered. During the summer he went on to submit his photo to the Ulster Wildlife calendar competition and it has now been selected to feature in the 2022 edition.

Jacob said: “The competition gave me a new interest in wildlife photography. It helped me realise how much wildlife is in my local area and how important it is to protect it.