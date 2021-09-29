Pond Park pupil’s photo features in wildlife calendar
A 10-year-old pupil from Pond Park Primary who discovered wildlife photography during lockdown has had his photograph of a frog, titled “It’s a Frog’s Life” selected for the Ulster Wildlife calendar for 2022.
During lockdown Pond Park Primary Eco Council ran a wildlife and nature photography competition to inspire children to look out for local wildlife.
Jacob Dumigan’s photograph was chosen back in June as the winning image from over 180 amazing photographs entered. During the summer he went on to submit his photo to the Ulster Wildlife calendar competition and it has now been selected to feature in the 2022 edition.
Jacob said: “The competition gave me a new interest in wildlife photography. It helped me realise how much wildlife is in my local area and how important it is to protect it.
“The day this photograph was taken, there were lots of frogs laying their spawn in the pond, yet my mum walked on without seeing them while I stopped to get a closer look. I like this photograph because it shows the life cycle of a frog and the way the frog was staring up at me smiling.”