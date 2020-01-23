New musical theatre school

The ‘MT Academy’ is a brand new local musical theatre school for children aged 6-15, started by local actor Rea Campbell.

The Academy will be running weekly classes on a Tuesday evening at Pond Park Primary School in Lisburn.

Term one commences on Tuesday February 4 and classes are available for 6-9 year olds (6.15pm- 7.15pm) and 10-15 year olds (7.30pm- 8.30pm).

“Our classes are specially designed to instil confidence and encourage development in young performers, while learning new skills in a fun and energetic environment,” explained Rea. “Throughout our first term we will introduce our students to stagecraft techniques for working as part of an ensemble as well as individual performers. We will focus on the three main disciplines of the performing arts - acting, singing and dance/novement.”

For further information email themtacademy@gmail.com or call 07517454274 for a registration form.