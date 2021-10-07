New GB company for Railway Street

The GB motto is ‘Seek, Serve and Follow Christ’ and weekly activities include games, craft, bible teaching, drama, singing and helping others through topics which will appeal to a wide range of interests.

The new GB company will meet every Thursday night, with Tiny Tots (aged 3+ to P1) and Explorers (P2-P4) meeting from 6-7pm and Juniors (Year P5-7), Seniors (Years 8-10) and Brigaders (Year 11+) meeting from 7.30-9pm. The entrance to the church hall is on Wardsborough Road. For more information or to register interest, come along on Thursday night. You can also look on Facebook at RailwayStreetPC or send an email to [email protected]