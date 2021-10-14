Moira Primary School students help to launch Anti-Bullying Week

Aoife Nic Colaim, Anti-Bullying Co-ordinator, Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF); Mr Colin Ford, Principal, Moira Primary School; and Charlene Brooks, chair, Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF) are pictured with students from Moira Primary School. Back Row (l-r) Jack Brooks, Eddie Hancock, Lily Jones, Faye Eames, Emma McGregor and Alexander Brooks. Front Row (l-r): Penny Walker, Eli Johnston, Quinn McKinley and Phalynn Crossley

Pupils from Moira Primary School helped to launch the annual event, which is in its 16th year.

This year it will have the running theme, ‘One Kind Word’ which aims to encourage children and young people from across Northern Ireland to speak kindly to others to break the cycle of bullying.

Odd Socks Day will kick off the week on Monday November 15, with children encouraged to celebrate their uniqueness by donning mismatching socks. An Odd Socks Day Resource Pack will also be shared with schools.

CBBC and CBeebies stars Andy and the Odd Socks have recorded a brilliant new song and video especially for Anti-Bullying Week 2021 called ‘One Kind Word’. They are currently working on an amazing video featuring students from last year’s winning schools, including Killowen Primary School, Lisburn.

Moira Primary School Principal, Mr Colin Ford, whose 400 pupils and staff will take part in the event, said: “We are delighted to participate in this year’s Anti-Bullying Week as it facilitates us with further opportunities to instil in our children good principles and guide them in their formative years to share and respect the world we live in, no matter what our differences.

“We look forward to celebrating this year’s theme, One Kind Word, and being part of such an important event.”

A host of events including the annual Creative Arts Competition and a new School Staff Award will allow children and their respective places of education to work in unison to celebrate the week.

The School Staff competition is open to both primary and secondary school teachers and staff. It allows pupils to nominate a school staff member they feel has a made a difference in the area of anti-bullying or ‘kindness’.