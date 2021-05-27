Moira Primary pupils cook up a storm for Countryfile

presenter Sean Fletcher joins Sharon McMaster from Kindergardencooks and pupils from Moira Primary School to find out more about growing and cooking your own food for the hit BBC show Countryfile

During the section of the popular show, Kindergardencooks showcased some of the activities it provides in schools, such as growing food and cooking.

Sharon McMaster, founder and director of Kindergardencooks, was joined by presenter Sean Fletcher (Good Morning Britain) and Adam B (You Tuber from Northern Ireland and current Blue Peter presenter) for the segment.

It was a fantastic opportunity for Kindergardencooks and the pupils of Moira Primary School, where principal, Mr Colin Ford, has been an enthusiastic supporter of outdoor education and of Kindergardencooks for many years.

presenter Sean Fletcher (Good Morning Britain) and Adam B (You Tuber from Northern Ireland and current Blue Peter presenter).with Sharon McMaster, founder and director of Kindergardencooks and pupils from Moira Primary School

Kindergardencooks offers cooking and gardening sessions for children aged 3 and up.

The sessions involve teaching children the basics in simple fruit and vegetable growing and homecooking skills .They also incorporate art, stories, quizzes and outdoor play, all based on a food, garden and nature theme.