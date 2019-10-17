Maths Week honour for Lisburn lecturer

A senior lecturer at Ulster University, Dr Mark McCartney from Lisburn has been honoured as this year’s recipient of Maths Week Ireland’s award for ‘Raising Public Awareness of Maths’.

Presented in Belfast during Maths Week 2019, Dr McCartney is the first person from Northern Ireland to be presented with the award which was inaugurated in 2016.

An author and editor of five books on the history of mathematics and natural philosophy, the Maths Week Ireland accolade recognises his outstanding work within maths education in schools, colleges and Ulster University as well as his portfolio of research on nonlinear dynamics and his published works.

Dr McCartney is originally from Lisburn and attended Lisnargavey High School and Friends School Lisburn before graduating in Applied Mathematics at Queen’s University Belfast. He went on to complete a PhD in Theoretical Physics at QUB in 1993 and took up a lecturing post at Abertay University in Dundee. Currently Senior Lecturer in Mathematics at Jordanstown. Mark is also the 2018-2020 President of the British Society for the History of Mathematics.

“It’s such an honour to be given this award and I’m truly grateful to everyone at Maths Week Ireland,” he said. “The award itself is a beautiful piece of artwork and I love the fact that the design is based on a mathematical object, the Möbius strip.”