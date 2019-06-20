Housing Exec helps youth find their future

Are you aged 16-24 and living in Lisburn? Do you want to realise your dreams? Then the Futures Project may be for you.

Young people in Lisburn are being given an exciting opportunity to improve their confidence, develop leadership and team work skills, make new friends and gain a qualification thanks to the Housing Executive, in partnership with Belfast Met and Start360.

The project is a six month youth development programme for people, which equips participants with new skills and a qualification and gives them the chance to participate in fun outdoor activities and residentials, whilst improving their overall personal development.

Chris Hughes, Youth Facilitator at Start360 said: “Since starting with the futures team at Start360, I have witnessed the impact it has had on young people. I have witnessed them grow in independence and self-belief, gain employment and move into further education.”

Applicants can sign up by emailing futures@belfastmet.ac.uk.