Girls find their voice with Soroptimist’s

Recently female students from schools across the Lisburn area came together at Hillsborough Village Centre to take part in the prestigious annual public speaking competition organised by the Lisburn and District Soroptimist’s Club.

The girls had six subject areas they could choose to speak on, tackling difficult issues such as domestic violence, sweatshops and challenges faced by women in the modern workplace. The judges agreed that all of the girls put on great performances and, after much debate, Anna Woodside from Wallace High School was crowned the winner, with Anna Sonebi in second, and Anna Wilson and Kayla Grimley in joint third. Lauren Allsop also received a Highly Commended certificate.

