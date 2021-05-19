Friends’ School team debate their way to an All Ireland win

Congratulations to the Friends’ Senior Debate team who won the recent Concern All Ireland Debate Shield.

The winning team of Beth Eccles, Alice Francey, Eden Wilson and Holly Thompson stormed to victory against Ardscoil Mhuire Limerick.

Head of English, Vivien Black was their guiding light through the preparations for the motion.

She said: “Even beyond 2030, the Sustainable Development Goals are beyond humanity’s reach!”